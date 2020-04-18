Aislinn Derbez, the daughter of the famous Mexican humorist, Eugenio Derbez, turned on social networks again, By showing himself in a topless photo that he shared from his official Instagram account, to promote the launch of a new project.

Although the image was edited with artistic touchesAs the actress points out in her comment on the legend, Aislinn’s beauty cannot be hidden, and on the contrary the details reveal her appearance to announce her new site on social networks where she will show her podcast, her most popular project. important, as specified in the publication.

View this post on Instagram 3 things … ⁣ 1. My dad always stalks my photos and will scold me for being semi-interviewed on instagram 🙄..⁣ ⁣ 2. I take your attention to tell you something VERY important… I am one week away from launching a project that for me it is one of the most important in my life (if not the most) .. @lamagiadelcaos is a multiplatform led by my new Podcast where we will talk to specialists on different topics such as: mental, emotional, spiritual, physical health; personal, couple, parenting, motherhood and fatherhood crisis, environment, etc. where precisely we will venture to understand how without chaos there can be no change and without change there is no evolution. Could it be that uncertainty, chaos and pain can be transformed into that magic that we long for in our lives? ⁣ premiere this April 23! ⁣ subscribe in the link of my bio to not miss anything! ⁣ ⁣ 3. I love the art that @ lucia.dami made to this photo (follow it!) A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Apr 17, 2020 at 6:33 pm PDT

The wife of the actor Mauricio Ochmann, announced that @lamagiadelcaos will be his new account through which he will expose issues of mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical health; personal, couple, parenting, motherhood and fatherhood crises, etc.

For the actress, the thesis of change derives from the presence of chaosBecause without it there is no evolution or transformation in the human being or in life, he explained at the foot of the snapshot with which he once again captivated his followers.

Once again, the famous member of the Derbez clan, wore her beauty before her millions of followers who were captivated by the freedom and attributes of the young woman at 33 years old.

A new challenge is imposed Aislinn Derbez on social networks

The last topless star of the actress from the cast of ‘La Casa de Las Flores’, was after the pregnancy of her daughter Kailani, which she made with a tiny jeans shorts, with which she wore her bust, hidden only with her arms, just like the one he showed this time.

View this post on Instagram Another amazing photo from @aintzaudaetaphoto 😍 I think 3 years ago I had never felt so comfortable with my body. I had done very little exercise in the last 3 years because I focused more on my motherhood process and the extreme hormonal adjustments that I experienced (which many call postpartum depression, but labeling it that way is not much use since it is something so natural that the majority simply happens to some of us more intensely than others and urges that it be normalized). But now I have decided to return to myself, and the first and most difficult step (for me, haha) is exercise, for me the motivation to “have a good body” has never been enough to leave the roe aside. I needed a deeper motivation. In these days of travel I have done yoga, dance, running, walking, swimming, I think there are too many incredible options to move (not only the gym) and the truth is that the body appreciates movement too much. And once you start you don’t want to leave it anymore. As @JaimeKohen told me the other day to achieve constant balance we need 3 constant things: physical movement, moments of meditation or introspection and therapy. With those 3 we are on the other side. A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Dec 19, 2019 at 11:44 am PST

At that moment spoke of a reconciliation with her body when abandoning breastfeeding her little girl, so she wanted to show off her body and beauty after the experience of motherhood.

Her fans approved of the actress’ audacity, noting the beauty of the image. Her stepmother, Alex Rosaldo, reacted to the publication, as did several famous Mexicans.

