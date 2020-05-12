.

Gaby Michel, Aislinn Derbez’s mother, spoke for the first time about her daughter’s separation from actor Mauricio Ochmann, father of her eldest daughter Kailani. It all happened in an exclusive interview that the Mexican magazine “Tv y Novelas” did for Mother’s Day, one of the most important festivities for all women in Mexico.

In March, Ochmann and Derbez announced that they had paused their relationship as a couple to “strengthen the friendship relationship.” The separation of the couple occurs after four years of marriage and having a daughter together, the first for Aislinn Derbez and the second for Mauricio Ochmann.

“I see it perfect. Happy, more than before, and I with her. I see her delighted with her life. Since he separated, a smile was drawn on my face, why deny it, “said Gaby Michel in the recent interview that she gave to the Mexican publication where she was asked about the separation of her daughter Aislinn Derbez.

The mother of the actress also confessed that she misses her daughter and granddaughter a lot in the midst of the quarantine that is lived worldwide due to the Coronavirus pandemic:

“No, I would like my granddaughter to live with me, but they live in Los Angeles, and with the pandemic it is almost impossible to get together for now.”

When did Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez separate?

Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez announced their separation on March 12 with a statement they released through their official accounts on the Instagram platform. At that time, the couple claimed to be facing “something very important” for several months, so they decided to “strengthen their friendship relationship” and put the couple on pause.

Likewise, Ochmann and Derbez requested “respect” from the press and fans:

“We need time, space and above all a LOT of respect on your part to be able to find out little by little and privately what comes next. The family that we have formed together is our priority and we will always defend it. ”

The couple are parents of the little Kailani Ochmann Derbez who was born on February 27, 2018. For his part, Mauricio Ochmann is also the father of Lorenza Ochmann, the result of his relationship with his ex-wife María José del Valle Prieto.

