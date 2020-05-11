Aislinn Derbez’s mother, happy for their separation: A smile appeared on my face | Instagram

Actress mother Aislinn DerbezGabriella Michel makes shocking confessions about the recent separation of her daughter and actor Mauricio Ochmann.

Gaby Michel assures that Aislinn She is another since her separation from the Mexican actor, according to the actress’s mother, “he sees her happier since she is separated,” he said.

According to the mother of the producer and comedian’s firstborn Eugenio Derbez, the young actress has smiled again since her separation from the actor.

The former partner of Eugenio Derbez, Gaby Michel, actress and TV dubbing star, gave her opinion regarding the separation of her daughter, Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio OchmannAccording to his perspective, his daughter has been fuller since announcing her separation from the actor.

I see it perfect. Happy, more than before, and I with her. I see her delighted with her life, “Michel added to the publication.

It was through a revealing interview for Tv and Novels that the dubbing actress gave her unreserved opinion about the breakup for which Aislinn She goes through when asked about how she considers Kailani’s mother to be after having made the decision to end their marriage.

Apparently, Gaby Michel She was not one of the supporters of the relationship between her daughter and Ochmann, so she made it clear that her daughter advanced towards well-being with her separation and is happy with the decision of the also daughter of Derbez, he pointed.

Since he separated, a smile has been drawn on my face, why deny it, “said the ex-wife of Eugenio Derbez.

Likewise, Gaby Michel who in the past did not transcend his relationship with Eugenio Derbez, of whom after separating she married Jorge Alberto Aguilera, who will participate for several years in the program “In family with Chabelo”, spoke of the acting talent of her daughter:

Aislinn is sweet, calm … she took out my eyes. For this, everything is peace and love. Lots of yoga, exercise. Live in a Zen state. He is very sweet … He has a born talent, he is very complete, his voice is impeccable. He has everything to succeed, as he is doing, “said Michel.

On the other hand, Gaby michele indicated that she hopes to be able to live more with her granddaughter Kailani, which has not been possible since the little girl lives in The Angels with their parents.

Beautiful, she is an angel and inherited the sweetness of her mother. He also inherited my grandfather’s blue eyes. On the side I come from European people … No (I see her frequently), I would like my granddaughter to live with me, they live in Los Angeles, and with the pandemic it is almost impossible to meet for now, “he said.

