GABY MICHEL, mother of EUGENIO DERBEZ’s daughter, tells us about her and her marriage of more than 30 years

We all know Aislinn DerbezBut few of us are fortunate enough to meet his mother, Gaby Michel. Do you know why Aislinn is the big woman that she is? Because what is inherited is not stolen. Learn more about the mother of the actress in this talk I had with her for TVyNovelas, in which the former conductor of the XE-TÚ program and also a dubbing star also reveals the way in which I remake her life with the announcer Jorge Alberto Aguilera, with whom he had two daughters: Michelle and Chiara, and thinks of Aislinn’s separation with Mauricio Ochmann.

“I HAD A SCHOOL OF ACTION ASSOCIATED WITH SILVIA DERBEZ”

Where did you study acting?

I studied acting and dance in Fine Arts.

You had an acting school, right?

Yes, we met there. It was called the Derbez-Michel School of Acting and Dance. It was at Moras 532, in the Del Valle neighborhood.

Was your mother-in-law, Silvia Derbez, your partner?

The school was mine, I was the owner and director. I opened alone with Javier Ernez, and Silvia was going through a moment of depression. So, Eugenio and I proposed to him to partner to lift his spirits. We were doing well. From there, Lorena Herrera, Rodrigo Vidal and Israel Jaitovich, among other actors, graduated.

Why did they close?

I separated from Eugenio after seven years of marriage; Aislinn was a baby, and continuing with school became very difficult, she had little time. She taught classes with Ais in her arms, Javier was her nano, she changed her diaper, she took care of her; so I decided to close after eight years.

“I WORKED 10 YEARS WITH CHABELO”

What happened to your life and your career?

I kept working on soap operas, unit shows … And when there was no acting work, the opportunity presented in dubbing; I never stopped saying it, and it was impossible to stop working with a daughter.

What happen after?

I started working with Xavier López “Chabelo” in his program En familia, as stage director, and I stayed 10 years.

Did Chabelo follow your instructions?

It was like her nanny. It has a barbaric character; He is a perfectionist and he is so in everything. We had and have a very cool relationship.

You have been an expert in dubbing for more than 30 years, to which well-known characters have you lent your voice?

Samantha Jones, in Sex and the City; In the Castle series, I’m the boss Victoria Gates. In the Disney movies, Queen Clarion and the Spring Hadith. I am the voice that answers when you call the Federal Electricity Commission.

© Provided by TVyNovelas

Aislinn Derbez and Gaby Michel

“EUGENIO AND I ARE VERY GOOD FRIENDS”

How is your relationship with Eugenio today?

We are very good friends. We get along really good.

How are your daughters?

The three are the best daughters in the world: the best covers, the ones with the best grades, awarded in everything … Friends among them, they take care of each other, support each other, protect them … They are like scabs stuck to each other. They have their “doubts”, but they are very close. Aislinn is sweet, calm… She pulled my eyes out. For her everything is peace and love; lots of yoga, exercise; lives in a zen state. It’s very sweet.

Were you very strict in your education?

I always gave them freedom to make their decisions, freedom with responsibility. I have never forbidden them anything. I have always told them that “nobody will take care of you, ever, as you take care of yourself”. I cannot walk with them, guarding their actions and their backs.

Would you have liked all three to be engaged in acting?

I would have loved it! But Michelle and Chiara did not like it, least of all Chiara, who is a “legionary”, lawyer, and wants to do a master’s degree next year in London. Michelle is a communicator.

“AISLINN HAS EVERYTHING TO SUCCEED”

Do you consider Aislinn a good actress?

He has a born talent, he is very complete, his voice is impeccable. He has everything to succeed, as he is doing.

How do you see it now that it is separated?

I see it perfect. Happy, more than before, and I with her. I see her delighted with her life. Since he separated, a smile was drawn on my face, why deny it.

How is Kailani?

Beautiful, she is an angel and inherited the sweetness of her mother. He also inherited my grandfather’s blue eyes; for my side I come from European people.

Do you see them frequently?

No, I would like my granddaughter to live with me, but they live in Los Angeles, and with the pandemic it is almost impossible to get together for now.

