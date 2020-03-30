Aislinn Derbez would join Capi Pérez for teasing Bárbara de Regil | Instagram

They point out that the actress Aislinn Derbez added to the “teasing” that the driver “Capi Pérez ” performed in past days in reference to one of the exercise routines of Barbara de Regil.

It transpired that apparently the video that the actress of “Rosario Scissors“Share on what they described as” intense “exercise routine was funny to more than one celebrity.

Now the famous actress of “La Casa de las Flores”, Aislinn Derbez shared on his Instagram account the intense motivation on the part of Barbara de Regil.

Through a comment that they indicate had a sarcastic tone on the part of the actress, she made reference to the video from your colleague.

The daughter of Eugenio Derbez appears to a picture attached to a video from your account Tik Tok, lying down and with a thumbs up sign.

Along with the short publication he wrote:

Starting the day with all the attitude #quedateencasa # estanteencasac0ñ0 # quarantine Tik Tok: aislinderbez

This publication users point out was making fun of From Regil since in the middle of the screen you can see Barbara motivating his fans while exercising, however, on the other part of the screen you can see Aislinn lying down trying to get excited about what her colleague is saying.

Although the interpreter of Rosario Scissors has not ruled on the publication of the ex-wife of Mauricio Ochmann, if you reacted to the parody of another famous driver.

A few days ago, one of the conductors and comedians better known as “Capi Pérez“who stands out for his imitations of famous programs and personalities of the medium also made reference to the video of the actress making a funny parody which amused several of his followers.

The presenter who rose to fame with his show “Resolana“from Tv Azteca, through which he made imitations of different personalities from thejusco television bar.

The driver with an irreverent and sarcastic sense of humor imitates some celebrities who give something to talk about, this time it was Barbara de Regil, who after sharing a somewhat radical routine through social networks was the inspiration of the driver.

Today presenter of the program “Venga la Alegría” recreated the style of histrionics when presenting his routines.

Wow, Barbara de Regil gets really crazy on her broadcasts, “wrote the presenter.

The publication resulted in 194 thousand likesHowever, the most curious thing was a comment from the actress who also joined the reactions.

If I look like this, I will not teach again, “replied the actress.

.