While the protagonist of “Rosario Tijeras” exercises, the daughter of Eugenio Derbez takes the opportunity to sleep

Since the period of social isolation recommended by the health authorities in Mexico began, Barbara de Regil She has decided to motivate her fans by making available to all her famous motivational cardio classes.

In recent days Barbara It became a trend again due to the energy and good vibes that it infects every morning during classes you shared via social networks, specifically through your Instagram profile. This situation has been provided for various figures of the show to resume the sessions to give a touch of humor in front of their followers, one of them was the actress Aislinn Derbez, who picked up the Tik Tok video to transform it into a fun satire.

While Barbara appears on the right side of the screen sweating from the demanding exercise routine, Aislinn he can be seen on the left side, but instead of performing the corresponding exercises, he is seen lying down and almost asleep. As surely several followers observe the routines of the protagonist of “Rosario Tijeras”.

The video was shared on the official Instagram profile of the daughter of Eugenio Derbez under the description: “Starting the day with all the attitude“, And has been liked by its fans, since it has been played so far nearly two million times.

Meanwhile, Barbara de Regil, far from being annoyed, he has shared the entertaining videos that other celebrities have also made like José Eduardo Derbez Y Mauricio Garza, in addition to a large number of users of social networks.

