Aislinn Derbez takes off her clothes to make an important announcement on her Instagram

The famous actress, Aislinn Derbez, decided to make a very important announcement and for this she decided to take off her clothes completely in a photograph in which she had to cover her chest with her hands, leaving thousands surprised.

The famous daughter of the famous comedian Eugenio Derbez began by commenting on the first issue to deal with: “My dad always stalks my photos and he will scold me for being semi-nude on instagram”, he begins by giving the publication a touch of humor:

The young woman knows how much attention she has and knows the power of social networks, so she decided to use a trick that is widely used on Instagram to attract attention, she took off her clothes and uploaded the photograph.

At the moment Aislinn has a lot of attention thanks to a scandal related to her Mauricio, however, she resorted to this trick used by many influencers, managing to gather more than 680 thousand likes in a few hours, where it can be seen that her strategy gave Outcome.

“I take your attention to tell you something VERY important … I am one week away from launching a project that for me is one of the most important in my life (if not the most). @Lamagiadelcaos is a multiplatform led by my new Podcast “begins with the important message.

He continues saying: “where we will speak with specialists on different topics such as: mental, emotional, spiritual, physical health; personal, couple, parenting, maternity and paternity crises, the environment, etc.”, presenting us with the new in his career.

He complements telling us what it will be: “We will venture to understand how it is that without chaos there can be no change and without change there is no evolution. It will be possible to transform uncertainty, chaos and pain into that magic that we so long for in our lives ? “

The premiere of its platform will be this April 23 and we recommend subscribing to a link that it shares. In closing, he expresses how much he likes his photography and admires the editing work that was done.

