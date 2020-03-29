Under the shower and in tiny clothes, Eugenio Derbez’s daughter showed off her spectacular anatomy

Although he announced a few days ago that he would withdraw for some time from social networks, Aislinn Derbez He reappeared to promote his product line focused on personal care.

Now that the actress is separated from Mauricio Ochmann, is completely dedicated to her daughter Kailani And she has also decided to resume her role as an entrepreneur, so she remains active with the promotion of her organic products for the body.

Through your official account Instagram, the daughter of Eugenio Derbez She shared a series of photos showing off her shapely figure while wearing a tiny two-piece leopard print swimsuit that she wasted sensuality under the shower.

Because she promotes a line of shampoo and conditioner in bars, the actress decided to demonstrate how they work, and underwater she shared some tips to take advantage of the innovative presentation of her products.

“It doesn’t even look like she has a baby, she looks spectacular“,”I want that body“,”Super beautiful“,”You look beautiful“,”Wooow how thin“,”What a great body“,”Gorgeous“,”Spectacular“,”You managed to recover your figure“,”Beauty“These are just a few comments that are read together with the publication that is about to exceed 300 thousand red hearts.

.