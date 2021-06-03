Aislinn Derbez shows off her enviable figure in a swimsuit | Instagram

The beautiful actress Mexican Aislinn Derbez once again managed to be the center of attention and surprise everyone with a beautiful one-piece swimsuit with which her millions of followers filled her with praise and nice comments.

Everything seems to indicate that the eldest daughter of the Mexican director, Eugenio Derbez, is preparing for the summer.

And it is that the also businesswoman, anticipated the arrival of summer and shared through her official Instagram account a photograph where she is seen wearing a rather original swimsuit.

This is how posing from the front and holding a piece of watermelon, the 35-year-old model also wore a one-piece swimsuit with necklines on the sides, showing that you can be attractive without leaving so much skin in sight.

What are your plans for this summer? Summer’s new season on Aerie is here to fuel that adventurous spirit, “Kailani’s mom wrote in the post.

It should be noted that Derbez had recently pleased his admirers with photographs of his trip to Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, a place that he enjoyed in a two-piece black swimsuit.

Not only does she like to use black, since Aislinn Derbez has also modeled other swimsuit designs with which she has started trends, both among her followers and in beachwear in general, as it shows that bright colors are also perfect for show off your figure and enjoy the heat.

On the other hand, despite having separated more than a year ago, the relationship between Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann has remained on good terms since then.

In fact, in a conversation she had with her stepmother Alessandra Rosaldo, Aislinn indicated, through tears, that she was forced to “transform” her feelings towards the one who is the father of her daughter after the separation.

Besides I realized, I said: ‘there is the true proof of love because if I say that I love him, and if it is true love, then I will have the ability to love him wherever he is, with whom he is, wherever he wants to be and to be able to continue the relationship, different, but to continue having it.

This is how friendship reigns between the two, with the goal of maintaining a healthy environment for their little Kailani where she does not see her parents embroiled in a disagreement, a sign of the maturity of both actors.

As you can remember, the daughter of comedian and actor Eugenio Derbez, began her career as a model, when she was only 15 years old and now at 34 she is a consolidated actress in the middle of the show in Mexico, where she has participated in a great variety of productions, mainly movies and series.

Over the years, the young woman has been characterized by her great beauty, however, also by showing enormous talent.

Regarding her personal life, in 2016 she married fellow actor Mauricio Ochmann, and in February 2018 they had a daughter whom they named Kailani, but unfortunately in 2020 they divorced, although as we mentioned they have an excellent relationship.