Along with a series of images, the actress revealed what factors helped her lose weight until she regained her figure completely.

Some days ago, Aislinn Derbez surprised his Instagram followers by pose with a bold and tiny animal print bikiniBut along with the thousands of compliments she received, a significant number of women let her know that it was amazing how she recovered her figure after giving birth to her daughter. KailanniWhich is why it surprises again, but this time to share the process his body went through to look spectacular again.

Through her official Instagram profile, the daughter of Eugenio Derbez He caught the looks again. This time to give a message of special optimism to women, who, as it happened to her, do not feel happy with the body they have, so she decided to confess how she managed to lose weight quickly, ensuring that the last two years have been a journey of drastic changes in that regard.

The actress revealed that she had never undergone rigorous diets or exercises, since fortunately she has very privileged genetics: “After giving birth I gained weight due to fluid retention and hormonal imbalances. And having to deal with a body that I was not comfortable with was completely unknown to me, ”she explained between the lines of the extensive message.

“At those moments I didn’t realize how demanding, impatient, hard and unloving I was being with my body not understanding that thanks to that wonderful body I had a perfectly healthy baby in my arms. ”

Due to the constant questions from her fans, with whom she felt identified, she revealed that she managed to understand the process she was going through with the help of a therapist, thanks to her she stopped worrying and judging herself, so, as an immediate response, her body began to lose weight.

“Anyone who thinks good or bad things about my body is the least of it. But I think it is important to be able to hear how the body communicates with us. For me, learning to read it was one of my best tools to understand what was happening internally at certain times. (I had never paid real attention to my body before that imbalance in my postpartum). I think once we start listening to our body, we learn how to treat it, “he said.

But without a doubt what also caught her attention was when she revealed that one of the factors that helped her lose weight in a short time is her separation from Mauricio Ochmann half year ago:

“6 months ago with the duel of separation, my body suffered and began to lose weight quickly“He pointed out.

With the series of images showing Aislinn in the difficult process in which it increased several kilos, it gained the recognition of more than 600 thousand users, who rated the publication with a red heart and nearly 10,000 comments in which they considered it an example to follow.

