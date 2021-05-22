Aislinn Derbez reveals why her daughter will not appear in ‘Traveling with the Derbez 2’

Facing the premiere of the second season of Traveling with the Derbez , the eldest daughter of Eugenio Derbez revealed the decision she and her ex-husband made for the sake of their three-year-old daughter, Kailani. In this season, neither Mauricio Ochmann nor Kailani will appear on the reality show. On the one hand, the ‘El Chema’ actor is no longer part of the Derbez clan, since since March 2020 he has been separated from Aislinn derbez .

But why won’t ‘Kai’ be in the series? The actress of films like A la mala revealed that she and her ex-partner came to the conclusion that it would be the best for the girl, because with only three years, it is very difficult to endure long hours of work.

So for the next Derbez adventure we will no longer see Kailani or Mauricio Ochmann. Of course, there will be the head of the family, Alessandra Rosaldo, Aitana Derbez, Aislinn, Vadhir and José Eduardo, as well as Fiona, Eugenio’s nice dog.