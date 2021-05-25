Aislinn Derbez reveals what it’s like to travel with her whole family | Instagram

Recently the actress Mexican Aislinn Derbez has revealed what it is like to travel with the whole family in “Traveling with the Derbez“Well, as you may recall, they have just launched the long-awaited series on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Eugenio Derbez’s daughter shared a video showing how she hopes the second season of “Un Viaje con los Derbez” will be.

That’s right, the family de los Derbez was once again put on everyone’s lips, since they presented the second season of “De Viaje de con los Derbez”, which also came with some surprises such as the absence of Vadhir and the many challenges they will face. on this new adventure packed journey.

Eugenio’s eldest daughter shared a Tik Tok video where she showed a peculiarity about that long-awaited trip by all fans of the comedian who gave life to Ludovico stuffed, José Eduardo, Aislinn, Alessandra Rosaldo, Aitana and Kailani, Eugenio’s granddaughter ; however this video does not show the best version of the family.

It should be noted that the recording was uploaded to the official Tik Tok account of “De Viaje con los Derbez”, where Aislinn is shown brushing her teeth on day one of the trip, but as the days go by, more family members to take the toothbrush, so that the eldest daughter of Eugenio begins to bother.

Aislinn appears in the bathroom to brush her teeth, on the day one is alone, but on the second day she begins alone but José Eduardo joins with whom she begins to “fight” to be able to be in front of the bathroom.

However, things get more complicated for day three, as Eugenio, Alessandra and Aitana enter to be able to see themselves in the mirror, spit out the toothpaste and in the case of Rosaldo and the best of the Derbez to brush their teeth. hair.

The series premiered on Amazon Prime, where you can see the members of the comedian’s family traveling through the northwestern United States in a campervan to live extreme adventures and a closer coexistence between a family that lives little because of the different projects of family members.

It should be noted that the series came out on the platform on May 20, so the fans were already present on the various social networks about these chapters.

However, the result was not as expected as some were delighted with the series and others showed some negative comments.

The truth is that it is no secret to anyone that Eugenio Derbez has established himself as one of the most beloved comedians in Mexico and the United States.

Well, throughout his career he has starred in series and movies in which his unquestionable talent has been demonstrated.

And previously, during his time as a collaborator of the San Ángel television station, Eugenio Derbez was a recurring guest on the sports programs in which he had his section to amuse the audience with his occurrences.

Lego have participated in weekly programs such as Cachún cachún ra ra! (1984) and Anabel! (1988), made his first sketch program, called Al Derecho y al derbez (1993), which would be the starting point of his career as a comedian on Mexican television, later on, Derbez also emerged in time, XHDRBZ and La familia P. Luche.

He has also participated in American movies and series, as well as the occasional dubbing of voices into Spanish, and in August 2014, he launched his YouTube video channel.