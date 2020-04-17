Aislinn Derbez reveals wanting to spend her whole life with Mauricio Ochmann | Instagram

Eugenio Derbez’s eldest daughter, Aislinn Derbez, stated that it was really painful to end her relationship with the father of her daughter kailani, so does not want to separate from itHe refuses to lose it.

Aislinn participated in a podcast from the famous driver Roger González and it was there that he talked about how he feels after his separation from Mauricio Ochmann.

It seems that this time of isolation has served for the actress ponder about everything that’s going on in your Personal lifeIt is worth mentioning that both have a daughter to think about.

He talked about how things are going with him after they announced to the media that they had definitely their relationship ended.

I am going through a very difficult and strong phase in my life because my husband and I decided to separate, “Aislinn said.

He confessed that it is quite difficult to say goodbye father of his daughter, but he hopes that they can achieve a good friendship for the good of all.

We love each other as you have no idea. It is not for lack of love, we adore each other, we get along amazing, we are best friends ”, revealed the actress.

It is because of that does not want to distance from Ochmann, for his daughter in common with whom he undoubtedly has a beautiful relationship.

She is a person that I love her for my whole life. He is never going to stop being my family, we are going to be family all my life, ”he added.

Although it has been a really difficult decision for her, it has also helped her grow and transformAislinn says.

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann met in 2014 during the filming of the movie A la mala where they were both protagonists.

It was in July 2014 that they began their engagement and after a year of relationship they got engaged to get marry in the month of may 2016 with an intimate ceremony performed in Tepoztlán, Morelos.

