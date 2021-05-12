Aislinn Derbez reveals the trauma she has because of her father

Since before she was born, Aislinn Derbez was already famous. Not only would she be the first daughter of the Mexican comedian, Eugenio Derbez; in his blood ran the talent of his grandmother, the also actress Silvia Derbez and the cameras were on her from a very young age. Besides his dad, his mom Gabriela michel, they filled her with love, but the situation between them culminated in distance, causing Aislinn to spend little time with the also producer.

© @ aislinnderbez Aislinn Derbez spent little time with her father during her childhood

In one of the installments of her podcast, La Magia del Caos, the actress and mother of the family, together with her guest, Camila Sodi, recalled how her father’s visits were, which were overshadowed by the constant attention of the press .

“They see you as a robot that you also have to be at their service and give them the photo when they ask for it. It is very strong… I lived that with my father ”, Kailani’s mother explained today. “All my life, since I was a little girl and I saw how people really didn’t care. They did not think if the father has not seen the children and they have a little moment to live with them, “he added.

Aislinn was not the only one who experienced it, her younger brothers Vadhir and José Eduardo also went through the same situation. “Unfortunately my dad never set limits. For my father it was always the public first and then the family and that part was so traumatic for me, because I always felt in danger, I was very traumatized, “he said.

A detail that impacted on his personality

Despite the fact that today she is a public figure and is dedicated to acting, Aislinn grew up in front of the cameras unintentionally. The press search for a photo with her father and brothers made her react in a way that directly impacted her personality. “I grew up with a lot of anger and resentment and above all with fear and I always wanted to hide,” he said.

© @ aislinnderbezAislinn now puts a line to divide the important details of his public and personal life

“It was: ‘Of course I love being an actress and I tell them my things, but you go out on the street …!’ … That they see me as a circus monkey, that generates anguish in my body and is: ‘I I want to hide, ‘”he explained. Despite those marks in childhood, Aislinn and her father today have a very close relationship as well as with their siblings, which they build day by day to improve as a family.