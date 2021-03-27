Aislinn Derbez reveals that her fights with Mauricio on her family’s reality show were faked



Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann.

Since Aislinn derbez and Mauricio Ochmann announced their separation, many began to point out that their family trip, recorded and taken to the screens, had led the couple to have differences; Nevertheless, It was revealed that the fights they all saw were fake.

The actress confessed on her podcast ‘The Magic of Chaos‘ that the discussions with Mauricio within the reality show ‘De Viaje con los Derbez’ were mostly acted out, something that the production asked to generate more audience, since neither Mauricio nor she fight as much as it was shown.

“The little fight” that we had at the picnic it was fakeThey even told me ‘get madder’ and I couldn’t, because I’m not like that ”, he revealed during the conversation he had with his brother, Jose Eduardo.

The daughter of Eugene kept telling that the clashes weren’t real and that they only followed directions when recording the show.

“Those fights were staged, which is the worst of all. The only fight that comes out in that series was acted out, they forced us to fight”, He counted in the podcast posted on YouTube.

Aislinn and Mauricio seemed to be one of the strongest couples in the world of entertainment, but in March 2020 they surprised by announcing a fracture in their relationship. And although they had said that it could be temporary, as time passed they made it clear that it was definitive and each would continue on their way.

Faced with so much speculation, it is a date that the ex-partner has repeatedly shown that they still have great affection for each other and remain cordially united for the well-being of their daughter, Kailani.

