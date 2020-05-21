It is not the first time that the actress has made public the discomfort that Eugenio Derbez feels when his children speak rudely / Critical Voices

Aislinn Derbez she is very open in her social networks, since he not only shares details of his projects, he also talks about his private life and even his separation from Mauricio Ochmann; but now he surprised by exhibiting his father’s scolding Eugenio Derbez for a video he posted.

In one of the stories of his official account of Instagram, the actress shared an audio that the comedian sent him when he heard her say a rudeness in one of the publications that you recently did; In addition to asking him not to repeat it, he stresses that talking like that ruined how pretty the painting looked.

“Don’t say rude things on your Instagram. In other words, I’m looking at you, you look beautiful, you look very pretty, you look like a pretty little woman, a whole lady and you have to let go of the curse words ”, the actor is heard saying as he rebukes his firstborn.

Given the peculiar scolding of her father, Aislinn Derbez decided to show it on social networks and detail that she has to take more care of what she does because the protagonist of ‘The P. Luche family’Spies on her at all times.

“My dad scolding me because I said that the situation is ** cabr ** a’ in my story yesterday. So things when your dad follows you on Instagram and spies on everything you say and do, “said Kailani’s mom as a description of the clip.

It is not the first time that the actress makes public the annoyance that Eugenio Derbez feel when your children speak rudely; A few weeks ago, during a conversation with Odín Dupeyron, Aislinn Derbez stressed that her father is ‘anti-greasy.’

“My dad is the most anti-fat man, that is, obviously after this live, if he is watching us, he is going to call me and he is going to say to me: ‘my daughter, for God’s sake, why so rude? Why ?… Too bad… ‘Yes, it gets very serious with the rude…’ You seem like a neighborhood ‘(he tells me), ”he said.

