The actress shared in her podcast that communication with her daughter’s father was something that cost them work from the beginning of their relationship.

Aislinn Derbez

Photo:

Ángel Delgado / Reform Agency

After announcing that he would take time in his love relationship with Mauricio Ochmann, Aislinn Derbez He shared some difficulties that he experienced with the actor.

Through the first episode of her podcast, ‘The Magic of Chaos’, the actress confessed that it was always difficult to communicate with her still husband.

“Always, since Mauricio and I met, communication always failed us. As it was a little difficult, we thought in very different ways, it was difficult for us to flow, because it is as if he spoke one language and I spoke another language“He said.

View this post on Instagram It occurred to me to make the first episode of my @lamagiadelcaos podcast live here on instagram live! ⁣ And I’m going to have one of my best friends @odindupeyron as a guest that I admire a lot and also always rescues me from my worst crises telling me, with no hair on my tongue, all that I don’t want to see and what I’m doing güey. He also has that sense of humor in which he tells you very strong things and at the same time makes you laugh too much … we will talk about how bastard this quarantine is for most and what we can do about it .. ⁣ ⁣ So if you feel that ta affected the uncertainty, anxiety, isolation, anguish, worry, collective fear, and you would like to hear other perspectives, listen to us TODAY! 💕😊 Photo art by @ lucia.dami A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Apr 23, 2020 at 8:52 am PDT

The daughter of Eugenio Derbez He also mentioned that one of his biggest fears was the separation of the couple.

“One of the things that most panicked me in life was having to face a separation. I remember perfectly that I married saying with this I stay for life. Once I even said to Mauricio: ‘I get pregnant, but if you promise me you will stay with me for life.’ And life confronts us and puts us in situations that we don’t expect“He expressed.

However, the artist highlighted that these types of experiences help her to know her strength.

He mentioned that another of his greatest fears was motherhood, so it was thoroughly documented.

View this post on Instagram 3 things… ⁣ 1. My dad always stalks my photos and will scold me for being semi-interviewed on instagram 🙄..⁣ ⁣ 2. I take your attention to tell you something VERY important… I am one week away from launching a project that for me it is one of the most important in my life (if not the most) .. @lamagiadelcaos is a multiplatform led by my new Podcast where we will talk to specialists on different topics such as: mental, emotional, spiritual, physical health; personal, couple, parenting, motherhood and fatherhood crisis, environment, etc. where precisely we will venture to understand how without chaos there can be no change and without change there is no evolution. Could it be that uncertainty, chaos and pain can be transformed into that magic that we long for in our lives? ⁣ premiere this April 23! ⁣ subscribe in the link of my bio to not miss anything! ⁣ ⁣ 3. I love the art that @ lucia.dami made to this photo (follow it!) A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Apr 17, 2020 at 6:33 pm PDT

