The photographs and comparisons of her bikini body have caused many to release the alarms now because the change is really radical

This week Aislinn Derbez He has amazed his followers by sharing on Instagram a couple of photos clad in a tiny leopard bikini.

However, the Mexican actress did not like at all the reaction that these images have provoked and the applause, along with the occasional criticism, everything to be said, which she has received for again wearing the same silhouette as before her pregnancy.

“I have seen that they ask a lot what is my diet or my routine. I have never been fixated on achieving a certain body type. I have never been on a diet or exercise“He wanted to clarify now on that same platform.

View this post on Instagram @aislinnderbez: Yesterday I uploaded a photo in a bikini. Some comments surprised me .. The body is always something that we care about / worry too much, especially due to the fact that we are hardly comfortable or happy with the body we have. For me the last 2 years have been a journey of drastic changes in that regard. I had never worried about having to diet or exercise, since I have a very privileged genetics. After giving birth I gained weight due to fluid retention and hormonal imbalances. And having to deal with a body I was not comfortable with was completely unknown to me. At those moments I did not realize how demanding, impatient, hard and unloving I was being with my body without understanding that thanks to that wonderful body I had a perfectly healthy baby in my arms. And I realized that millions of women went through the same thing and felt the same way as me. Thanks to my therapist and because I stopped worrying and judging myself, my body began to lose weight. Then, conversely, 6 months ago with the duel of separation, my body resented it and began to lose weight quickly. I saw that they ask a lot “what is my diet or my routine”. I have never been fixated on achieving a certain body type. I have never been on a diet or exercise. I began to exercise by therapeutic recommendation since it secretes oxytocin in the brain, so necessary for my process (and in general for physical and mental health). The opinion of good or bad things about my body is the least of it. But I think it is important to be able to hear how the body communicates with us. For me, learning to read it was one of my best tools to understand what was happening internally at certain times (I had never paid real attention to my body before that imbalance in my postpartum period). I think that once we start listening to our body, we learn how to treat it. Sadly we are used to seeing the body as an object and we do not stop to understand its language, its rhythms and its real needs … At this moment, after having gone through these processes and listening to myself, it is when I feel best A post shared by Despierta America (@despiertamerica) on Apr 28, 2020 at 5:54 pm PDT

Aislinn has been very candid about the postpartum depression she suffered after the birth of her first daughter two years ago and the weight gain she experienced from fluid retention and hormonal imbalances. In fact, on her social networks she has always shared photographs of her before and after giving birth with complete ease.

Despite this, the interpreter of ‘La casa de las flores’ acknowledges that in the months after giving birth she did not feel comfortable in her own skin and that was an unknown sensation for someone like her, who had always enjoyed a “ privileged genetics ”.

“At those moments I did not realize how demanding, impatient, hard and unloving I was being with my body without understanding that thanks to that wonderful body I had a perfectly healthy baby in my armsHe has admitted.

Aislinn eventually began training on the recommendation of her therapist, in addition to striving to stop “Judge and worry” because of his physique, and that’s when he started to lose weight.

“Then, 6 months ago, with the duel of separation, my body suffered and began to lose weight quickly.“She added, referring to her separation from her husband Mauricio Ochmann.

The only recommendation she has wanted to give to other moms is that they learn to pay attention to what her body tells them, just like she did.

“Sadly we are used to seeing the body as an object and we do not stop to understand its language, its rhythms and its real needs … At this moment, after having gone through these processes and listening to myself, it is when I feel physically best“, it is finished.

