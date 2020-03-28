Aislinn Derbez presumes bathing and drives Instagram crazy | Instagram

The beautiful Aislinn Derbez went crazy on social networks by sharing an image of her bathing, where she boasted her body.

In the photograph you can see the beautiful actress in an animal print bikini showing off her curves with her soapy hair and washing it.

In the image he shared a legend with which he clarifies that everything you see there is 100% natural.

100% natural and plastic free, Aislinn wrote next to the image.

The actress recently announced together with Mauricio Ochmann, the father of her daughter, that they were taking time to “see what was happening”, that they were leaving the love relationship aside and cultivating that of friendship.

After that, the media was shocked when it was revealed that they had sold the house they shared with their daughter; however, it was later clarified that it was only to buy a better one.

So far, the actors have not proclaimed themselves again about their relationship, which made many believe in love.

