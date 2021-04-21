Aislinn Derbez premieres a new romance It’s serious!

Aislinn Derbez premieres a new romance It’s very serious! | Insgram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez has finally found love and this time it is not with an actor, but her personal coach, that’s right, and everything is pretty serious, since it was even made known that she has presented to his father.

The protagonist of A la Mala has already forgotten her ex-partner Mauricio Ochmann and finally after so many months she has turned the page with her personal coach, Jonathan Kubben.

Happier than ever and as a teenager, the 34-year-old actress recently found herself having a new romance after a year after her divorce with the 43-year-old actor.

It may interest you: Fought? Eugenio Derbez has no visits from Aislinn Derbez

A friend of Eugenio Derbez’s daughter revealed that the lucky heartthrob is Jonathan Kubben, a renowned travel influencer and motivational speaker, who has been a great support for Aislinn after her breakup with Mauricio.

In addition, everything seems to indicate that the entire Derbez family is extremely happy with this relationship and Aislinn has already introduced Jonathan to her best friends.

As we mentioned earlier, according to information from TV Notes magazine, a close friend of the actress revealed that the talented member of the Derbez dynasty is enjoying life and love with her new beau.

According to one of her closest friends to TV Notes, although Aislinn was not looking for a relationship at the moment, life gave her a pleasant surprise with Kubben, since now the model is also extremely in love and of course enjoys each moment next to his new partner.

For Aislinn’s friend, this is a great opportunity for the model, since although her relationship with Ochmann is good as parents, as a couple, unfortunately they did not understand each other completely, so she said she was very happy that her friend give yourself a chance to relive love.

The lucky man who has managed to steal Aislinn’s heart, his name is Jonathan Kubben, he is 32 years old and of Mexican nationality, although he has spent the last years of his life living in Los Angeles, since it is in this city where he teaches the motivational conferences to which he is dedicated.

It may interest you: Share Katie Holmes unpublished photos of her daughter in her 15 years

It is worth mentioning that he is also a famous influencer who usually shares his travels on his official Instagram account, since since he was 27 years old he has dedicated himself to knowing the world and sharing it with his followers.

On the other hand, the couple met many years ago, however, it was only recently that mutual understanding has brought them together in a loving relationship, becoming very close after meeting recently.

He asked her out last February and then they continued dating to meet as a couple, and since that date they apparently have not separated, it was even announced that a few days ago they went to Tulum to celebrate the Aislinn’s birthday and this was their first trip as a couple.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

In fact, on her official Instagram account, the actress shared a series of photographs of the celebration with some of her friends, such as Martha Higareda.

As if that weren’t enough, from a humanitarian perspective and in favor of preserving the environment, Kubben has decided to undertake different projects, such as the construction of plastic schools in Tulum, which so far have earned him the award of “influencer of the year ”and also“ the most philanthropic ”in 2020.