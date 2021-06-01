Aislinn Derbez left recordings of “On a trip with the Derbez”

Aislinn Derbez Abandoned Recordings Of “On A Trip With The Derbez” Instagram

The famous actress Aislinn Derbez finally revealed the reason why she left the filming “On a trip with the Derbez” and opened up about the situation with her daughter and her ex-partner Mauricio Ochmann, as this undoubtedly surprised several of her followers.

There is no doubt that the second season of Traveling with the Derbez continues to attract attention and is that they have uncovered some secrets of one of the most beloved families within the show business in Mexico.

This is how we got to know more about José Eduardo’s sympathetic sense of humor, the dynamics between Eugenio and Alessandra, as well as some breaks in Aislinn’s life.

In fact, perhaps it was the eldest daughter of the Mexican comedian who was more open about his sentimental situation, and that is that he was seen at least twice in a vulnerable way, his divorce from Mauricio Ochamann and his relationship with his daughter Kailani.

After the premiere of the seven chapters of the Amazon Prime Video series, it was learned that the also model left the filming of On a trip with the Derbez in the chapter titled “Here we go again”, since she wanted to meet the three-year-old little girl again. old.

I’m starting to miss Kai a lot, too much. I have to go back to being a mom. I have only two days of vacation here, so I want to make the most of it, “he said in front of his family in the middle of the trip they made to different tourist centers in the United States.

It should be noted that this feeling motivated Aislinn to leave the recordings at one point in the season, so she lived for a short time with her brother Vadhir, who did not join the project from the beginning because he was infected with the virus.

Today is my last afternoon in this beautiful place and tomorrow I’m going back to Los Angeles to see Kailani ”, said the actress.

“I can’t wait to see Kai, I can’t wait to hug her, kiss her, hear her voice, hold her in my arms. The only thing that hurts me is not having lived with Vadhir so much, ”said the young mother.

This is how his statements resonated from a distance and in a conversation with the Despierta América program he announced that separating from his daughter for just over two weeks was extremely complicated, since they had never been apart for so long.

I had never stopped seeing her for so long, so it was the first time that I went on a trip for so long without her and it hit me very hard, “he confessed.

On the other hand, he clarified that his situation has improved in coordination with his former partner, something that is undoubtedly really good for the upbringing of little Kailani.

Another moment that Aislinn Derbez lived within the family reality show was a romantic date, which was unfortunately frustrated by the interruptions of her younger brother José Eduardo.

You saw the disaster, I don’t have to say anything because it was a disaster. My attempt to date never worked because José Eduardo ruined my date and in a very particular way, being super reckless, saying horrible things and making me look terrible with the man. Obviously that date didn’t work out, I never saw him again and we don’t know anything else about him ”, he concluded.

In fact, in the series we could see that the person in charge of arranging this appointment was José Eduardo Derbez, the younger brother of the actress, who exchanged cell phone numbers with Jeb.

She was nervous, since she had not dared to meet someone else for a while, because it was the first time she had a date after so many years.