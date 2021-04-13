Aislinn Derbez joins campaign against sexual abuse with strong message

With the image of her daughter Kailani, a product of her relationship with Mauricio Ochmann, the actress expressed her concern about this type of abuse in infants and wrote:

“Did you know that 6 out of 10 girls and 4 out of 10 boys suffer sexual abuse? And did you know that most of those cases could have been prevented? If I could choose one wish, it would be that no child in this world suffers, I am sure that many around here would wish the same. Unfortunately we don’t have that power, ”he wrote.

Then Eugenio Derbez’s daughter invited people to join her fight. “But there is a power that we do have to raise our voice for all those children who suffer sexual abuse or who are at risk of suffering it. We have two options, be simple spectators or take action to make a difference. In this month of the child, I invite you to join this initiative of @judithamon centrocrecemx and @ mama.con.ciencia to raise awareness, sensitize, and inform as many people as possible. Let’s protect our children and change the statistics, ”he added.