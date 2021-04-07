Aislinn Derbez is reunited with a former love. Do they reconcile?

Aislinn Derbez meets with a former love. Do they reconcile? | Instagram

The beautiful actress Aislinn Derbez recently reunited with a ex-boyfriend And he even boasted about it on his social networks, surprising his millions of followers and also filling them with doubts as to why he shared it with such joy.

The actress enjoyed a weekend with Vadhir, Kailani and the Reik’s vocalist, whom in the past he described as his platonic crush.

In July 2020, the daughter of Eugenio Derbez surprised by confessing that in her youth she had a fleeting romance with Jesús Navarro, who is recognized for being the vocalist of Reik, with whom this weekend she met again in the middle of Easter celebrations.

It was through her official Instagram account that the actress shared a series of stories in which she revealed the fun evening she shared with the singer, in which her brother, Vadhir, was also present.

And although the actress He did not comment on his reunion with his ex-boyfriend, he did reveal that, in addition to the evening, he met with him to collect Easter eggs with Kailani.

We had such a good time that we didn’t even take photos, ”the film and television star wrote in her Instagram stories.

And in addition to labeling Jesus Navarro, He enraptured celebrities such as Eiza González, Alessandra Rosaldo, Eugenio Derbez, and other members of the Derbez family.

It is worth mentioning that the first time that Aislinn Derbez spoke of the presence of Jesús Navarro in her life was on July 9, 2020, within the framework of the singer’s birthday; On that occasion, Kailani’s mother shared a photo with the hit singer as ‘I already found out’, describing him as her “platonic love”.

While days later, during the 12th episode of his podcast ‘La Magia del Caos’, he talked in detail about how his crush happened with the musician.

I was a super fan of Reik and I was in love with Jesus, in fact I went out with him for about a week like that as a fan, groupie, when I was not yet an actress or anything, it was very shit *** (…) It was very brief (the relationship) . We are still very good friends, but it was very funny (how the relationship came about), “he said.

It should be noted that Kano also shared that it was at that time that he met Aislinn, since they were both partners of a member of the group.

From there, Kalinda and the actress became close friends, which reminded them of that time in Aislinn’s life.

In this regard, the singer broke the silence in an interview with the magazine HOLA! USA about his fleeting romance with Ailsinn, which has attracted much attention from both fans and the media since it became known.

We were like 17 years old ”, argued the interpreter of I already found out.

According to both, the romance occurred during their teenage years, early in their successful careers in the artistic medium.

And despite the fact that the relationship happened 14 years ago and lasted just a few weeks, both Aislinn and Chuy Navarro continue to maintain an ongoing affection for each other.

The singer defined Derbez as a dearest friend, with whom he had the fortune to run into and with whom little by little he established a great friendship that continues to accompany them to this day.

That is how both Chuy and Aislinn continued with their lives, although the former has kept their love life extremely discreet.

Instead, the actress has been on everyone’s lips for her recent separation from the actor Mauricio Ochmann, with whom he had a four-year relationship.

And because they both have a daughter in common, who has just turned three years old, the former couple tries to maintain a friendly and healthy relationship that is seen through networks, which has not prevented major controversies that have emerged over the past year.