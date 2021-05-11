Aislinn Derbez is operated on in an emergency. What happened? | Instagram

The famous actress Aislinn Derbez recently revealed that she underwent surgery for appendicitis, however, and of course fortunately, she is already recovering in the comfort of her home.

Eugenio Derbez’s daughter, through her stories on the famous Instagram social network, told her millions of followers that in recent days she was admitted to the hospital recovering from said operation.

The truth is that this recent news quite surprised his followers, because this was not seen coming at all.

These last days were not easy because I had appendicitis and the recovery has been very slow, “said Mauricio Ochmann’s ex, along with two photographs of his stay at the hospital.

However, the also model 34-year-old explained in another story on the social network that this May 10 (the date on which Mother’s Day is celebrated in Mexico), he is already next to his daughter Kailani.

But the good news is that just today I was able to return home to celebrate ”.

Finally, the ex-wife of the actor Mauricio Ochmann shared a small video in which her first-born daughter appears very smiling while dancing.

Happy to be home again. Dance of happiness to celebrate mother at home ”.

It should be noted that the appendicitis It begins with pain near the navel, which then moves to the right side and is usually accompanied by nausea, vomiting, loss of hunger, fever, and chills.

Appendicitis is usually treated with surgery and antibiotics, so if left untreated, the appendix can burst and cause an abscess or a systemic infection.

On the other hand, Aislinn Derbez and Camila Sodi recently met to give advice and talk about how to overcome the separation and get along with the ex, since both have given examples that it is possible.

This is how the two talked about what it was like to grow up in the spotlight and how they managed to live a divorce in such a public way.

The podcast listeners were surprised by the frankness with which both spoke and opened their hearts without noticing what will be said.

It should be noted that one of the most interesting parts was when both Camila Sodi and Aislinn Derbez revealed how they had done to have a good relationship with the father of their children, Diego Luna and Mauricio Ochmann, respectively.

Both agreed that it takes time, however, also not to create expectations, because it is the only way to build a new healthy relationship.

Sodi argued that a divorce is like the loss of a family, so it will hurt a lot, since all the structures fall down and it will lead to a grieving process.

Today Camila maintains that today she has the support of Diego Luna, he stressed that he is a great professional, a great dad and a great man, still respecting the actor’s current relationship.

In addition, Aislinn affirmed that a divorce is very complicated because it is a process of much duality, which implies, on the one hand, it is a process of self-love and, on the other, knowing how to deal with bad comments and the idea that your separation was not a failure. Social.

As expected, Aislinn Derbez’s interview with Camila Sodi was filled with comments from women who undoubtedly appreciated what they shared and were motivated to transform the chaos of their lives into something useful, the material is now available on digital platforms.