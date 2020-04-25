Aislinn Derbez: I get pregnant if you stay with me | Instagram

Children do not tie or save marriages, that was a lesson Aislinn Derbez learned from Mauricio Ochmann and he confessed this in his podcast: The Magic of Chaos.

The actress recently premiered the podcast where she spoke, among other things, about the end of her relationship with her daughter’s father.

To the disappointment of many, Aislinn confessed that the communication between her and Mauricio had been worn out for a long time.

Always, since Mauricio and I met, communication always failed us. As it was a little difficult, we thought in very different ways, it was difficult for us to flow, because it is as if he spoke one language and I spoke another, the daughter of Eugenio Derbez confessed.

The celebrity acknowledged having been afraid of being alone and failing in her marriage, which is why she had not decided to part with Ochmann.

Everyone says it goes by very fast, for me in this case the time has been very mysterious. For starters I feel like I have grown like a decade since you were born. It changed my perspective, my focus, my tastes, my priorities, everything. You woke me up to become what I longed to be but didn’t know how. I also feel that you do not look like 2 years, in this last year it is as if you had grown 2 and had 3, haha. and at the same time I feel like I got pregnant yesterday. My best gift for you is to observe you, to be able to respect your preferences, your personality and your tastes without imposing mine, is to trust your ability and your wisdom and let myself be guided by them, is to set healthy limits always using communication as the best tool , is to give you the space and containment so that you can express all kinds of emotions and that you know that you are safe at home, it is to take care of myself and understand that only I can give myself what I need and that everything that does not do first for me , I will not be able to give it to you, no matter how hard I try (this is the most complex of all) since I know that my greatest legacy, beyond everything I intend to teach you, will be my example of life. and that between mom and dad, and at home, there is always love, respect, freedom, communication and patience. A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Feb 25, 2020 at 7:32 PST

One of the most panicking things in life was having to face a separation. I got married saying: with this one I stay for life.

The young woman revealed that she always feared this situation so she even once told her famous ex that she would have children with him only if she stayed forever.

I remember that I once said to her: I get pregnant if you promise to stay with me all my life.

Aislinn Derbez assured that she was not ready to be a mother and that it was a hard blow to face postpartum depression after the birth of her little daughter.

