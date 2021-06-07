Aislinn Derbez has an accident in Switzerland that leaves her stranded in ‘nowhere’

Aislinn and her companions were traveling in a car to a Swiss region. Everything was going well, as the protagonist of the film A la mala showed in a video in which she appears with her companions having fun listening to music at full volume. “Another day with these 2 crazy … what will we do today?”, Wrote the actress.

Aislinn Derbez, Jonathan Kubben and Félix Verhous (Intagram)

But once they returned to their hotel, the interpreter and her friends suffered a mishap in the middle of the road, as one of the front tires of the car went flat and they were left stranded in the middle of the forest. “And after that beautiful sunset … The tire went flat in the middle of the forest. We are an hour from the hotel in the middle of nowhere,” Aislinn noted.

The situation worsened because they did not have a spare tire and none had a signal on their cell phone, so they could not ask for help or contact a towing service. “And then there was no spare tire and there was only this little machine that was supposed to solve the problem, but the hole was so big that it was useless,” he wrote.

Photos by Aislinn Derbez (Instagram)