Aislinn Derbez, guilty of Alessandra leaving Eugenio Derbez | Instagram

Although they have always shown a lot of union between the two Alessandra Rosaldo He confesses that it was because of Aislinn that she abandoned Eugenio Derbez.

The singer of “Opposite Senses” Alessandra Rosaldo revealed that although they have never faced or sustained any verbal dispute, the behavior of Aislinn detonated the singer out of the comedian’s house Eugenio Derbez.

Alessandra Rosaldo, wife of the producer and comedian, reveals the most difficult moment in their relationship, which was living with the actress Aislinn Derbez, daughter of the Mexican actor.

It is worth mentioning that of the two most important women in the life of comedian Eugenio Derbez, they are Alessandra and Aislinn DerbezThey have always proclaimed a great friendship and complicity that has increased over the years.

However, this was not always the case since during one stage, the tension reached such a point that the singer left the house she shared with the comedian, a reason derived from the tense relationship she had with Aislinn Derbez, first-born of the actor.

The above, he details, was when the two just met, Rosaldo and Eugene they were already living together when Aislinn who returned from their studies and came to live with them.

At first things were not easy for the couple, with the young woman living there with them, Aislinn herself has pointed out “she was dad’s darling” so she was used to doing whatever she wanted.

You may be interested Eugenio Derbez after a discussion with Alessandra Rosaldo the actor ends up beaten

On the other hand, he believed that things would be the same living with both, however, Alessandra I would not consent to certain things.

The details from the beginning of their relationship were shared by both in a live broadcast, in which Alessandra he remembered the most difficult chapter of his life and it was when he just Aislinn He finished his studies abroad and went back to live with his dad.

He and I lived alone. Suddenly one day Ais returned, obviously. For some reason, I was not aware that one day you would return. I feel that it was a stage in which none of the three of us knew how to handle the situation, which led to a kind of crisis and later led to my leaving the house, and eventually separating me from your dad, “said Alessandra.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

For his part Aislinn points out, he did not understand at the time the limits of the relationship with his dad

I said: ‘it is the same as always, nothing else changed the stepmother’. Also, I was half manipulating my dad to let me do what I wanted to do, “Aislinn said.

Similarly revealed, was very new

I was always in a long-term relationship, I brought the ‘gringo’ boyfriend and then he stayed at the house, and then I ended up with the boyfriend. I took all my friends home, never asked or asked Ale for permission, Aislinn said.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

These situations counting on the fact that the boyfriend of Aislinn While staying at the house, they triggered the singer’s annoyance, who although she never confronted or fought with Aislinn, decided to leave the comedian’s house.

Was that after Aislinn understood the relationship of Alessandra and his father and until today, maintain a relationship of several years of friendship, despite the fact that they are 15 years apart.

You can also read Alessandra Rosaldo reveals that Aislinn Derbez saved her marriage

Even Aitana’s mother today thanks the actress, her stepdaughter, for being a key player in her love story with the actor. Eugenio Derbez, who has managed to form a great family.

.