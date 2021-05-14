Aislinn Derbez, emergency hospitalized

Aislinn Derbez published on her social networks that a few days ago she had to be hospitalized in an emergency. Eugenio Derbez’s daughter shared the news with her followers through her stories on social networks, where she published a couple of photos in a hospital bed after being admitted for appendicitis.

© @ aislinnderbezAislinn Derbez published that she was hospitalized for appendicitis

“These days were not easy because I had appendicitis,” he explained. The actress said that she had not had a very good time, because the recovery “has been very slow.” Despite this, he showed good humor at the situation.

Aislinn’s condition came just days before Mother’s Day, which would have prevented her from enjoying that special day with her daughter, Kailani. And even though it took days for him to feel better, the diagnosis is favorable.

At home with Kailani

In her stories, Aislinn showed that she had already left the hospital and was already at home with her daughter. “The good news is that just today I was able to return home to celebrate,” he noted next to a photo in which he posed with the three-year-old.

© @ aislinnderbezAislinn was able to be home to celebrate Mother’s Day with her daughter, Kailani

“Happy to be home again,” Aislinn wrote in another of her stories, in which Kailani danced with happiness to have Mom back home. And it is that days ago, the proud mother congratulated her daughter on Children’s Day (Mexico), so these dates are even more special if they are together.

“Happy day to my beautiful girl and to all the children of this world. She changed the meaning of everything I do and my dream is to be able to leave a grain of sand in this world so that more children can be a little bit happier. Together x always. 🥳😍💕 ”, noted the proud mom.

