Aislinn Derbez dyes Kailani’s hair Pink!

It seems that the daughter of the beautiful actress Aislinn Derbez has changed her look, because they have dyed her hair pink and of course the little girl is not happy, and she is more than happy with the change they have made.

Yesterday in social networks Aislinn Derbez shared in her Instagram stories that after a long time she went to beauty salon.

And this time she was accompanied by her little daughter Kailani, who at her young age told her that she wanted her hair painted like a mermaid.

It is for this reason that the actress fulfilled her wish for her first-born with a chemical-free pigment, so her new hair color will only last 8 washes.

And then Gloria told me that there was a great solution, there is a natural pigment without chemicals that lasts 8 washes and she will be able to fulfill her wish for mermaid hair ”, said Derbez.

Later the daughter of Eugenio Derbez showed the result, where Kailani brings a smile from ear to ear, in addition to looking really beautiful.

It will only last a few washes but she is very happy (she will never want to wash her hair) ”, said the businesswoman.

It should be noted that until now Mauricio Ochmann has not reacted to the new appearance of his little girl, since as many know they are inseparable.

Without a doubt, the Derbez family has become one of the most popular on television in all of Latin America and proof of this is that they are already in the second season of their travel reality show.

This is how it is known that the comedian’s children did not maintain a close relationship with their father, due to the relationship he had with each one’s mother. .

And it was in an interview for the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ where the actor revealed how his relationship with his children is, and revealed that after finishing the first season that took them to Morocco, he had to go to therapy with his daughter.

That’s right, Eugenio Derbez revealed that he went to therapy with Aislinn Derbez after finishing the first season of the reality show, because the relationship between the two became more difficult every day.

My relationship with my children was broken on that trip, a lot, and then we even had to take therapy. With Aislinn I took couples therapy, but father and daughter, because there were many things that were broken by the pressure of being as a producer and as a father, “he explained.

The protagonist of ‘Latinlover’ clarified that it all started when there was talk of a second season of the reality show, so the actress decided to take the first step:

Things were very tense and a bit distant, we have never been in a fight, but I felt that it was no longer the same. Then one day talking to her, -and a little based on the fact that a year later they told us: ‘Hey, would you do another season?’ – Aislinn told me: ‘Dad, first we have to fix our relationship,’ “she recalled.

It should be noted that despite everything, apparently the therapy worked, since according to what can be seen on social networks, Eugenio Derbez and Aislinn Derbez have a beautiful relationship.