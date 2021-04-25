Aislinn Derbez denies her new romance, it was all a lie | Instagram

The beautiful actress Aislinn Derbez traveled as far as Jonathan and several friends to the Riviera Maya, so rumors of Romance They emerged quickly and thousands of people were happy to finally see Eugenio Derbez’s daughter happy.

That’s right, Aislinn Derbez broke the silence before the rumors that emerged this week about her new supposed love with the influencer Jonathan Kubben, who were seen together with a group of friends in the Riviera Maya to celebrate her birthday.

It was on her Instagram stories, where Aislinn wrote about the rumors that were published by TvNotas magazine, where it was reported that the actress had a “new love”, So he said:

Now I did laugh with everything they got yesterday (they have gotten very ugly false grades on other occasions, which are not funny at all, but these are funny) ”.

It is worth mentioning that the actress added that part of what is reported is true, however, there is another percentage that is not.

How about the tabloid media believe that by having 20% ​​of real information, then they can completely invent the other 80% in order to get a note, but hey, that’s how it has always been, “he wrote.

In addition, the daughter of the actor Eugenio Derbez was quite sorry with Jonathan Kubben to whom he tagged in his stories and to whom he wrote:

Later we told the true story between them: “‘Coach’, what a bear.”

While Jonathan Kubben wrote that the press no longer knows what to invent, because now it turns out that it is ‘their coach’, who live in LA, who have known each other for years.

On the other hand, if Aislinn Derbez had already spoken in previous installments of her podcast about the fights she had with her brother José Eduardo, this time the actress made confessions related to her heart and acknowledged that she still loves Mauricio Ochmann.

The daughter of Eugenio Derbez, who recently celebrated her 34 years of age, spoke about the feelings that her daughter Kailani’s father awakens in her a year after their separation.

As you may recall, Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann announced that they were separating in March 2020.

The protagonist of the film “A la mala”, had already made known the reason why they decided to take different paths and now, in her podcast, “The magic of chaos”, she acknowledged that she will continue to love him.

Today I love my daughter’s father, I love him with all my heart and I really believe that I will continue to love him for the rest of my life. “

Then, in the talk in which she made new confessions, the also model found herself accompanied by the lecturer Daniel Habif and explained that not all relationships end due to lack of love, since other circumstances can trigger the end.

In that transformation of the two, letting go and seeing where we are going, it did transform and I don’t think there was no love, because love was impressive and it is still a very strong love and I doubt that it will dissolve ”.

The beautiful actress also pointed out that in the painful process of separation she felt lost, but managed to find herself again.

On that side it was transformation, absolute awakening and returning to my most powerful autonomy and saying, ‘What did I get lost in, what happened?’, With a lot of responsibility, because it does require a great responsibility to go through a situation like this without conflict”

And it is that today you can see him happier than ever and above all connected with everything that surrounds him and what he likes.