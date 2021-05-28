Aislinn Derbez cries when remembering the end of her marriage with Mauricio Ochmann

For Aislinn Derbez, going through a divorce was the most complicated in her love life. A process that he had to understand little by little until he healed his heart and with which he showed Mauricio Ochmann how much he really loves him. In a most emotional talk with Alessandra Rosaldo, Eugenio Derbez’s eldest daughter could not contain her tears as she remembered those moments, and revealed that it was the actor who ended her marriage.

© @ aislinnderbezAislinn Derbez opened her heart with Alessandra Rosaldo

“I realized, I said ‘there is the true proof of love, because if I say that I love him, and if it is true love, then I will have the ability to love him wherever he is, with whoever he is, wherever he wants to be and be able to continue the relationship, different, but continue having it, “he said without holding back the tears.

In their conversation, which is part of the second season of On Trip with the Derbez, Alessandra told Aislinn how worried they were for her at that time, as they saw her suffer a lot. “I saw you torn apart and we were very worried about you, but I also saw that you did not hold on not to lose him, you did not hold on to him, you did not beg him, that is, you respected that he did not want to be there anymore and you lived it”, the singer revealed how they experienced the situation as a family.

It was a surprise for both of them how things changed in such a short time and although they assured that they would not travel as a family again, they packed their bags once more, this time without the presence of Mauricio Ochmann and his daughter with Aislinn, Kailani. “I never imagined that you and Mau weren’t going to be together anymore,” Alessandra said. To which Ais replied: “Me less. It’s the last thing I ever imagined would happen in my life. It was very painful”.

The support Aislinn needed most: her family

In March 2020 the couple announced their separation, which at first handled it as a hiatus in their marriage. The decision had been made in December 2019, a couple of months after having returned from filming the first season of reality. And although they were not easy months for the actress, she had the support of her family when she needed it most.

© Pantaya The Derbez family went on a trip again to live new experiences

“My family was the one who sustained me, supported me. My dad was at the foot of the canyon, helping with everything; Alessandra was a great confidant throughout this time, that’s where you realize that the most important thing is family unity, ”said Aislinn.

