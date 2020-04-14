Actor Mauricio Ochmann showed that, even in the most intimate moments, his daughter always accompanies him

After a short time since they announced their separation, Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez They keep on giving talk on social networks. However, they are showing maturity by making it clear that between them there is now only a very good friendship.

They are currently living under the same roof due to the coronavirus pandemic and that has made them practically share even the most intimate moments. Like this time, when the actor was surprised by his ex sitting on the toilet at the same time as his little Kailani I was sitting in a smaller one too.

Although the photo was taken by Aislinn, the one who published it was Mauricio and touched social networks. “Mom grabbed us like the tiger from Santa Julia”, wrote the actor. Here we leave the photo so that you also melt with tenderness.

.