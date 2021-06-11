Aislinn Derbez boasts a tremendous figure in a swimsuit

Aislinn Derbez, the beautiful Mexican model and actress, daughter of Eugenio Derbez, surprised her fans through her social networks by sharing a “spicy” photograph in which she appears showing off her curves.

Aislinn, who has appeared in productions such as La casa de las flores, Chicas Mal, La Promesa, Gossip Girl Acapulco and Los héroes del norte, among others, shared an image in which she wears a tiny black swimsuit, which highlighted her worked figure.

“In a bikini, is life tastier or not?”, The 35-year-old actress wrote, in a publication that exceeded 393 thousand “likes” in a few hours, getting more than a thousand comments from her fans.

Recently, Aislinn Derbez appears in the second season of the series “On a trip with the Derbez”, which is headed by her father, Eugenio, and seeks to “portray” what the family is like from within.

