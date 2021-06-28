Aislinn Derbez boasts a tremendous body in a tiny swimsuit

Aislinn derbez He once again stirred up his millions of followers on social networks by posting a flirty and fun photograph where he posed with a flirty black swimsuit and neon details in yellow, magenta and cyan tones, revealing a tremendous tan product of his end relaxing week in Tulum.

The daughter of the famous actor, Eugenio Derbez, spent this weekend on the beaches of Tulum, Yucatan, after spending a few days in Guatemala, where he was seen with his brother Vadhir, besides his new partner, Jonathan Kubben and his friend, actor Alosian Vivancos.

We did an express trip to Guatemala and it was one of the best experiences. In just 3 and a half days we did what we would do in a week, we ended up destroyed but it was all worth it. Lately my friends have taught me that you don’t need many days off to take a little trip or something you’ve always wanted to do.

After her visit and adventure in Guatemala, Aislinn was seen on the beaches of Tulum, looking fresh and radiant in her latest postcard, drawing hundreds of positive comments due to the good vibes she expressed in the revealed snapshot.

“Happy heart. Thank you for indulging us ”, he published in this image.

Who is Aislinn Derbez?

Aislinn González Michel is a 35-year-old Mexican actress and model, the daughter of the famous Mexican comedian, Eugenio Derbez, and the renowned actress, Gabriela Michel.

Aislin was born on March 18, 1986 and began her career in 2001 as a model.

After studying Visual Arts and Acting in New York, Aislin returned to Mexico in 2009 to participate as a supporting actress in some feature films, obtaining her first leading role three years later, in the film El Cielo en tu Mirada, becoming one of the most popular actresses today.

