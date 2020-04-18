Many celebrities publish in Instagram photographs that show them very sensual, and immediately catch the public’s attention. This way he did it now Aislinn Derbez, who posed without clothes on that social network.

View this post on Instagram Another amazing photo from @aintzaudaetaphoto 😍 I think 3 years ago I had never felt so comfortable with my body. I had done very little exercise in the last 3 years because I focused more on my motherhood process and the extreme hormonal adjustments that I experienced (which many call postpartum depression, but labeling it that way is not much use since it is something so natural that the majority simply happens to some of us more intensely than others and urges that it be normalized). But now I have decided to return to myself, and the first and most difficult step (for me, haha) is exercise, for me the motivation to “have a good body” has never been enough to leave the roe aside. I needed a deeper motivation. In these days of travel I have done yoga, dance, running, walking, swimming, I think there are too many incredible options to move (not only the gym) and the truth is that the body appreciates movement too much. And once you start you don’t want to leave it anymore. As @JaimeKohen told me the other day to achieve constant balance we need 3 constant things: physical movement, moments of meditation or introspection and therapy. With those 3 we are on the other side. A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Dec 19, 2019 at 11:44 am PST

In the image, the actress can be seen topless, covering part of her bust with her hands; In the message with which she accompanied the photo, Aislinn confessed: “My dad always stalks my photos and will scold me for being semi-listed on instagram 🙄..⁣”

View this post on Instagram 3 things … ⁣ 1. My dad always stalks my photos and will scold me for being semi-interviewed on instagram 🙄..⁣ ⁣ 2. I take your attention to tell you something VERY important… I am one week away from launching a project that for me it is one of the most important in my life (if not the most) .. @lamagiadelcaos is a multiplatform led by my new Podcast where we will talk to specialists on different topics such as: mental, emotional, spiritual, physical health; personal, couple, parenting, motherhood and fatherhood crisis, environment, etc. where precisely we will venture to understand how without chaos there can be no change and without change there is no evolution. Could it be that uncertainty, chaos and pain can be transformed into that magic that we long for in our lives? ⁣ premiere this April 23! ⁣ subscribe in the link of my bio to not miss anything! ⁣ ⁣ 3. I love the art that @ lucia.dami made to this photo (follow it!) A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Apr 17, 2020 at 6:33 pm PDT

Later, the daughter of Eugenio Derbez He added that this was a way of drawing attention to report on his new project: “I am one week away from launching a project that for me is one of the most important in my life (if not the most)… a multiplatform led by my new Podcast where we will talk to specialists on different topics ”.

