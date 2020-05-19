Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann: “We promised to part if we weren’t happy.” | Instagram Special

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann they surprised with the news of their separation. Now, the famous actor reveals the detail that led them to make this decision and how they have managed to cope with things as a family but not a couple and points out “We promised to part if we weren’t happy.”

And is that Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann They were one of the pampered couples of the Latin show, since they met on a tape they became inseparable and the rest was history, a wonderful wedding, a charming girl and then… end of story?

Since both were seen without their wedding rings and with few appearances of one in the other’s social network, the day finally came when Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann they confirmed their separation loving. Just over two months have passed and they are still under the same roof, living together as a family for the sake of their daughter.

It can? Maybe. While for some couples, this type of agreement is complicated, for Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann It has been a different process based on a promise they made to each other when they started their relationship and it was to not continue together if they were no longer happy.

It is true, each one lived a duel, but they agreed to seek the common good and little by little they have achieved it.

Mauricio Ochmann talks about the promise he made with Aislinn Derbez and his relationship with the rest of his family. Problems with his father-in-law Eugenio Derbez?

In an interview with the Today Program, Mauricio Ochmann not only spoke of the relationship with Aislinn Derbez, but also with the whole family led by Eugenio Derbez, with whom he apparently maintains a great relationship, this is how he looks in social networks.

Mauricio Ochmann He clarified that the pandemic coincided with this process and that he continued to live with Aislinn Derbez and their daughter Kailani, which had allowed them to continue living together as a family, as there will always be a link between them. He expressed that they did not want to be one of those couples who were still together but unhappy.

The relationship of separating was from both, he expressed Mauricio Ochmann and clarified that there was in no way a third party in disagreement, recalling the statements of Aislinn Derbez where he pointed out that he had never suffered an infidelity. For now, both are dedicated to their daughter and their respective professional projects, as shown in networks such as Instagram.

“She is happy and I am too, we adore each other, and the baby is also happy. Then we can live together as a family ”

In relation to the rest of the Derbez family, Mauricio Ochmann noted that living with Eugenio Derbez, Alessandra Rosaldo, Aitana Derbez, Vadhir Derbez and José Eduardo Derbez, had not affected their relationship as a couple, said that he was very grateful to everyone and that he loved them very much, that they would continue living together.

Here the full interview of Mauricio Ochmann for the Hoy Program where he talked about his new life with Aislinn Derbez:

Visit our YouTube channel

.