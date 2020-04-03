Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann, reconciliation on goal point out their fans | Instagram

Aislinn Derbez Y Mauricio Ochmann They continue to generate controversy among their fans after they recently shared some messages through their social networks.

The actors are in constant contact since, as we know, they share the paternity of their little daughter. Kailani.

However, the faithful followers of the couple were able to notice certain signs that could leave a reconciliation, apparently.

And it is actually, it has been very difficult for fans assimilate their separation after the couple of actors swore love each other in most of their publications, at least it seemed that way, however they recently announced their separation to “strengthen their friendship as they pointed out there are things to solve between them”, noted the famous .

Most of us did not understand why a couple who seemed to love each other so much parted overnight, however, a video that came through the reality produced by Eugenio Derbez (Aislinn’s father) “On a Journey with the Derbezes” in which they travel together as a family, and would reveal the reasons for the crisis between the comedian’s eldest daughter and Mauricio Ochmann.

The material revealed to the public more than they could have said in explaining the reasons of their breakup, two videos, one that shows the most intimate side of the couple, how is the treatment between them and the other in which they claim each other their differences.

However, it seems to fans that hope is the last thing that dies and still relationship that exists between the two generates concern among their fans at the slightest sign of hope that both resume their relationship. It was what happened with the actor’s most recent activity.

In a current Instagram post, Mauricio He shared a preview of his new job, the “R” series, which combines drama and dark humor.

In that publication, the actress Aislinn Derbez She was one of the first to comment on the publication writing “yay, finally, what a thrill”.

Which immediately unleashed some reactions from various followers of Mauricio, who were satisfied with the short text of Aislinn to celebrate.

Although within the various comments there were some who asked them not to return.

Even one of the comments threw a commentary very direct since a user asked them:

And you walk or not? Tell me, in order to see A la Mala and cry with reason.

