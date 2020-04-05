Telemundo-

Recently, Aislinn Derbez Y Mauricio Ochmann announced their separation through social networks. The ex-partner made it clear that, despite putting a halt to their love relationship, the family they formed with their daughter Kailani, who just turned two years old, would be his priority.

Despite rumors that they were both living the quarantine due to separate coronaviruses, the artists reappeared together to star in a tender family moment.

Ochmann and Derbez shared a video in which they can be seen playing Kai the classic Mexican Lottery game, but in a very special way.

