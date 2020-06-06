It has been almost three months since the couple announced their separation, and although the fans of both kept alive the hope of a reconciliation, apparently that will not happen. Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann no longer live together, revealing how it has affected their daughter.

And it is that, initially, when they just announced the end of their relationship, Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann they continued to live together in their Los Angeles home, in order to spend the quarantine with the girl for the current health contingency.

However, the actor has already moved to another home, and for the first time, his now ex-partner with the transparency that has characterized her, talked about how they approached the situation with their daughter 2 years, and of course, how he has taken it so far.

Family first

The eldest daughter of Eugenio Derbez assured that, despite the young age of his only daughter, he does not keep her any secrets, and tries to keep her up to date with family events.

“I say, it will sound a little crazy, but for her, the dynamics have hardly changed, so it has been very interesting, that is, mom and dad still see each other one day, and one day no,” he explained.

Aislinn Derbez He assured that Kailani only had to be explained that Dad had another house, which is where he is living, and that Mom will continue to live in the same house where the three lived.

“Right now, for example, in this quarantine that we are not working, we take her half and half, I see her one day, he sees her another day, and since we are very friends and we really love each other a lot and we get along so well, it’s like, ok, dad has another house and mom is still in the same place, but it’s the only change, ”he assured.

Aislinn even recognized that the cordial relationship that they have after their separation has allowed them reach more favorable agreements for both of them, and above all, to guarantee the happiness of your daughter.

“In my case, we are very lucky. Sometimes it is not the common thing, it has happened to us that each one works his part with going to therapy or things like that, we always agree on almost everything, and in very friendly ways, ”he pointed out.

