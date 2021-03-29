Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio fights were acted out! | Instagram

The controversy actress Aislinn Derbez recently revealed that fights with her ex husband Mauricio Ochmann in “On a trip with the Derbez” they were acted, so what everyone thought about their relationship was wrong.

That’s right, after a year, the eldest daughter of Eugenio Derbez He confessed that the fights we saw in “On Trip with the Derbez” were totally false.

A little over a year after Aislinn Derbez and the actor announced their final separation, it is the producer’s daughter who confessed that the fights she had with her daughter’s father during a reality show were planned.

It is worth mentioning that all this came to light in the most recent video of Aislinn Derbez which she shared on her YouTube channel and that her half brother José Eduardo Derbez is as a special guest.

At the beginning of the talk, Aislinn windows her brother Jose Eduardo, since he relates that he was about to miss the interview because it is raw and that is how the talk between the brothers began.

In this interview, Aislinn questions her brother about how quarantine due to the virus felt after having ended such a long relationship, just as she lived it herself.

Given this, José Eduardo interrupted his sister and commented that many people ask him if it is that during the series “Traveling with the DerbezThey acted to which he replied that they should only watch the fights and realize that Aislinn and Mauricio were no longer together.

After this, Aislinn made it known that what her brother said was not true, since all the fights even the most emblematic of the series where she and Mauricio Ochmann are at a picnic with the beautiful actress the production asked her to be had to look angrier.

On the other hand, Eugenio Derbez has been criticized on more than one occasion for the complicated relationship he had with his children since they were very young, since each one has a different mother and therefore it was extremely difficult for them to see their father, something that affected José Eduardo Derbez the most.

On several occasions José Eduardo Derbez has related the problems he had to see his father, the comedian has pointed out that it was his mother, the actress Victoria Ruffo, who refused to let him live with her son.

In fact, this was one of the topics that José Eduardo and his sister talked about for their YouTube program “The magic of chaos”.

In the video, José Eduardo reveals that it was after they had drunk that both decided to open up while traveling in their car, when the discussion began to intensify and after that nothing was the same.

Do you remember that we were like best friends? We were too close. There was also a stage where we drifted away, already in adolescence, I kind of feel like we drift away too far, ”Aislinn said.

And that was how José Eduardo replied that it had been during a drunkenness that they argued, as he indicated that Aislinn always defended her father from the accusations in which she criticized him for not seeing his son, since he always “threw him.

It was a bit unfair to me that you had this victim part of ‘My dad never saw me’, that Vadhir also suddenly says that. It made me angry because I knew my dad was fighting to see you, to see Vadhir. I know he kept working, but I was very supportive of my dad, ”Aislinn said.

In addition, they also pointed out that both have extremely different personalities and that also led them to give themselves space, since while José Eduardo is more sociable and likes parties, Aislinn Derbez is usually more calm.