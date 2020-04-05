Aislinn and Mauricio more united than ever in quarantine with Kailani | Instagram

Apparently the couple made up of Aislinn Derbez Y Mauricio Ochmann they decided to forget the differences that separate them and together they went through the quarantine. Have they forgotten the idea of ​​divorce?

Last March of 2020 the couple announced their separation, however, they always reiterated that their main priority will be their family,

The family that we have formed is our priority and we will always defend it.

During the days of confinement the couple of actors got together to spend in “family“the days of quarantine, which in the first place already generated strong suspicions among his fans who do not lose hope of an early reconciliation but it already happened.

Likewise, his faithful followers have strong reasons to think that the couple I would have already fixed the differences that they noted separated them and that is that they do not stop reacting in their publications in a very loving especially by Aislinn.

The celebrities recently shared that they are together at their home in Los Angeles, California, with their daughter Kailani, due to COVID-19.

Through their accounts InstagramThe couple has shared photos and videos, making it clear that the relationship between them is very good.

And they even showed the moments when they are enjoying themselves as a big family next to Kailani With whom they spent an afternoon playing while showing them images in which they had to guess the name of the figure or character.

In the clip Kailani is heard saying: “She is a mermaid”, while with another Aislinn Derbez helps her a little, while Mauricio Ochmann holds the card.

Apparently, Kailani She will be able to achieve a miracle uniting her parents today more than ever since they both share the great love for the little girl.

The Instagram story of the user @ moises.gzl shows the family moment of the couple with their little girl. daughter.

