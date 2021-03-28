Aislinn and José Eduardo Derbez distanced themselves over disputes over their father

Although their age difference is somewhat wide, Aislinn and Jose Eduardo Derbez They have shown to have an excellent relationship from a very young age; However, a few years ago they parted ways after having a heated argument, which they now both remember with a sense of humor.

The actor was the godfather of the second season of “La Magia Del Caos”, his sister’s podcast, and there the two pointed out that they had different opinions of Eugenio Derbez’s behavior, because while the young man criticized him for not being with him as a child She defended him and said that her father always tried.

“I remember that one day we were driving in the car and I started giving my dad a bad feeling and you defended him, you always defended him. I think that was the main reason why we distanced ourselves, because whatever I did, you were always on my dad’s side and he was even untouchable for you and I didn’t like that at all ”, José Eduardo pointed out.

After accepting the statements of her brother, Aislinn pointed out that another reason why the two clashed a lot was because they had opposite personalities, since while she was studious and responsible, he took advantage of any occasion to party and did not worry about get good grades in school.

Keep reading: José Eduardo Derbez feels “left” at 30, without a wife or children