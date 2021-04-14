Aisling Moore-Reed, charged with the murder of her uncle

Facebook

Aisling Moore-Reed, sometimes known by her actress name Tucker Reed, was arrested and charged with gunning down her uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, on July 26, 2016 in Oregon. She was originally charged with counts of manslaughter in the first and second degree, and two years later she received an additional count of murder, the Mail Tribune reported in 2018.

Where is Moore-Reed today? In May 2020, the 30-year-old actress, author and reporter pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her uncle and is currently serving a six-year prison sentence.

Moore-Reed is serving his sentence at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility

Moore-Reed pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May 2020 in a plea deal in which the first-degree murder charges were dropped. According to public records, Moore-Reed is serving a six-year, three-month sentence at Coffee Creek Correctional Center, where she was admitted on June 3, 2020. Her first release date, according to her inmate record, is November 25, 2024.

She was also sentenced to three years of supervision after being released from prison. After the sentencing, the prosecution said that “the defendant stated that she was very sorry for the pain she had caused her family,” the KDRV reported.

Coffee Creek Correctional Facility is a women’s prison located in Wilsonville, south of Portland. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the facility has also served as a hub for inmates who have contracted COVID-19, Oregon Live reported.

During the wildfires in early September 2020, inmates from the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility were evacuated to the Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras, Oregon Live wrote. At the time, the inmates spoke of “inhumane conditions”, including accommodation in facilities with terrible air quality and lack of access to regular food and medicine.

Moore-Reed received additional drug possession charges in January 2020 while serving his sentence

In early 2020, while still in the Jackson County jail awaiting trial, Moore-Reed received new charges related to possession of drugs in jail. She was charged with “supplying smuggling and illegal possession of heroin,” according to the Mail Tribune.

The outlet, citing a court document, reported that on January 2 at around 5 PM, “Corrections officers at the Jackson County Jail say they found heroin in his bunk during a contraband search.”

Since Shane Moore’s shooting death in 2016, the Moore-Reed family has stated that he did so in self-defense and his mother, Kelly Moore, told police that his brother had been “beating” him the day he he was shot dead, the Mail Tribune wrote.

On the day of his death, the Jackson County district attorney’s office said Shane Moore and Moore-Reed’s mother, Kelly Moore, had argued over family property. According to KDRV, while Kelly and Shane Moore were chatting on the doorstep, the district attorney’s office said Moore-Reed took a gun and told his uncle to get out of the house. At that moment, she pulled the trigger and shot him in the chest. Shane Moore died at the scene.

The additional murder charge that occurred two years after Moore-Reed’s first charges was the result of a cell phone video that appeared showing the events that occurred. When Moore-Reed was sentenced in May 2020, the district attorney’s office spoke about the video:

“The video showed that approximately 20 seconds had passed from the moment Shane Moore arrived at the door of the residence and the moment the defendant shot him. These facts were taken into consideration. However, when viewed in full with all the facts, we can determine that the defense of self-defense or the defense of others was not applicable under Oregon law. “

