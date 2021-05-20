Airtificial takes off in the last sessions

Airtificial improvement in the market. Although it maintains the negative trend harvested in the last month, the truth is that its panorama has changed Especially after the last increases that mark advances in several consecutive sessions for the value in the stock market and keep it clearly positive so far this year.

If we look at its stock chart we see how the value, with the fall yesterday, without a great amount breaks up to five consecutive sessions with advances, although it did not manage to erase the double-digit cuts in the value in the last month. Despite them, it remains slightly positive, so far this year with an advance of 1.90% in the Continuous.

YTD Airtificial Quote

In the case of Airtificial “the pandemic has produced an alteration in Airtificial’s growth plans as well as liquidity tensions, with delays in the decisions of its clients, reductions in the rate of manufacture and delivery of parts to the aeronautical industry. In this exercise, Airtificial’s main challenge should be to achieve the necessary financial and operational stability to continue with the business and face growth, and this challenge involves obtaining the rescue of SEPI, that is, receiving the requested € 30 million ”, highlights María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies.

Furthermore, the fundamental Ei expert adds that “the company has set itself the objectives of implementing a culture based on operational excellence, agile and flexible adaptation to the new environment with the capacity for reorganization and business diversification with growth in different and new sectors. clients taking advantage of our technological capabilities. Therefore, the Airtificial Business Plan focuses on a management focused on profitability, strengthening of core businesses and sale of non-strategic assets ”.

According to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, Airtificial marks a total score of 6.5 points out of 10 possible. In consolidation mode, among the most favorable for the value, the long-term upward trend that is bullish stands out, the total moment, both slow and fast, which is positive, the long-term business volume, which is growing and the range of amplitude in the medium term that is decreasing. On the other hand, the medium-term trend that is downward, the medium-term business volume that is decreasing and the long-term volatility of the value that is increasing for Airtificial.

Recall that Airtificial is pending the requested help of 30 million euros requested from SEPI in the face of the effects of the pandemic and trying to overcome its economic problems that led to major liquidity problems last March. All this while its auditor Ernst & Young, EY, included a warning in its accounts last year about its significant doubts about the group’s ability to continue operating. Although the company is, as Link Securities points out, negotiating a new payment schedule with public administrations, the execution of divestments that are already taking place, together with the expected public aid that has yet to be decided.

