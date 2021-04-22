Airtificial goes up almost to double digits in the last month

Airtificial resumes progress and looks, with glasses closely, at its maximums for this year. All on account of the rebound that the value is experiencing not only in the last sessions, where a greater rate of advance is seen, but also in the past month, with a significant boost in the stock market.

All without new news, but with the possibility that the SEPI gets closer to that economic support requested by the company, within the framework of the government’s public aid fund against Covid-19, for the companies most affected by the pandemic. , of 30 million euros, which investors seem to be discounting, after the financial straits recognized by the company in March.

In its stock chart we see how the value we see as despite the cuts that exceeded 3% in the last two sessions accumulates advances of more than 12% since last April 14, with increases of 9.6% in the twenty preceding trading days. So far this year the value gains ground with increases of 8.64% in the market.

Airtificial Quote

While Cepyme, the Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises has just awarded its highest award, the SME of the year, to its robotics business unit, called Intelligent Robots, in recognition of its excellent track record as a highly performance model. competitive and innovative through excellence in execution.

In fact, the general manager of this segment of Airtificial highlighted in the newspaper Abc the international growth of the company with a plant in Mexico, offices in the US and a presence in Poland, China and India. With organic growth of 62% in the last four years and a turnover of 42 million in the last year, the most complicated of 2020. Its annual growth plan, between 10 and 12%.

Investment Strategies technical indicators place Airtificial in a clear trend reversal that is reflected in bullish mode since the previous consolidation. And also in the substantial improvement, of no less than three points higher, which leaves its total premium technical score at 9.5 out of 10. In negative the increasing volatility of Airtificial in the long term. The rest, with favorable indicators: the medium and long-term trend is bullish, as well as positive the slow and fast total moment. To this is added the growing volume of business in the medium and also in the long term and the downward volatility, decreasing for the value, in the medium term.

Read more

Airtificial technical indicators

María Mira, fundamental analyst at Ei argues that “in a valuation by multiples, with data at the end of 2020, the market pays 1.76v the book value, very high if we take into account that it is a company with liquidity problems and dependent on the rescue of SEPI ”.

“Also by ratio over sales it is overvalued and EV / EBITDA is skyrocketing. Excessive risk. Based on our fundamental analysis, the recommendation is to stay out of value by staking the risk of a company with red numbers on its income statement and liquidity problems. The recommendation is to stay on the sidelines until we see a clear recovery of its financial and operational stability “, according to the fundamental expert of Investment Strategies.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.