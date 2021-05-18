AirTag on sale on Amazon with a discount on the official price

Apple’s AirTags, introduced alongside the new iMac, are the company’s new sensation. These are small labels that can be attached to any object to avoid losing it or to know its location at all times.

And when we say any device, it is anyone. Because the AirTag they have a certification IP67They resist dust, water and can be submerged up to one and a half meters without damage.

It is the company’s first device to make use of the Find My network; at least outside of the classic devices such as the iPhone, the iPad or the Mac. The interesting thing about the AirTag is that this network is used to locate the devices to which they are attached.

And quite precisely. A British user tracked down a letter sent by the postal service. All thanks to the fact that it included an AirTag inside, knowing at all times where your package was by going only to Find My.

AirTag offer on Amazon for the launch

Until now, Apple AirTags were only available in the Apple Store and some authorized resellers are gradually reaching more stores. The company’s location device has just landed on Amazon, and it has done so at a discount:

It is not that it is a great reduction compared to the original price, but it is interesting. And it is necessary to bear in mind that it is a device that by itself has a fairly reasonable price. Be that as it may, if you are thinking of buying an AirTag it may be an opportunity to save a few euros. You can also allocate that discount to buy the keychain to place your locator, of which there are also some interesting alternatives on Amazon:







If you have any questions about the device you can read our analysis, in which we tell you all the details of the new Apple device to locate all kinds of objects.

Read this too …