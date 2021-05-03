AirTag, in-depth analysis, opinion, characteristics and price

The AirTag must be the product of Manzana easier to analyze in the more than 20 years that I have been covering the company. In addition to its operation, it is an interesting product because it is a new range of accessories. During the last week, I have incorporated the use of these tags that allow me to locate anything from the app Look for (or Find My, in English) and this has been my experience.

The AirTag They are an accessory that allows you to track objects. They are small and round, a little bigger than a coin and easy to store in backpacks, purses, suitcases, use them as a key ring – along with an accessory – or inside a purse.

Although it is not a new type of device, it is the first time that it has been deeply integrated with an operating system, in this case those of Manzana, offering a series of advantages that, unfortunately, third-party devices cannot provide, for now.

How are they configured?

The configuration of the AirTag it is as simple as bringing one closer to the iPhone. A pop-up window immediately appears asking you if you want to pair it. You choose a name (keychain, backpack, or whatever you want) and that’s it. There are no more steps. You don’t have to download an app, you don’t have to wait a few minutes, nothing. Everything happens in a matter of seconds.

From now on you can locate the AirTag from the Find My application. Here I could end my review. Because everything is so simple and so simple that there is nothing more to say. The device is so small that it is quasi-invisible, it is beautiful together with its accessories to hang it from the backpack – I, for example, I have done it with a yellow synthetic loop.

And I will forget that it is there until the day I lose my keys, my backpack or some other object. It is exactly what Apple wants, that you forget that it is there. Disappearing technology, invisible technology is always the best.

But of course, when you remember or when you need it, you can always locate it from the app Look for (Find My).

What happens if you lose an object that comes with an AirTag

In case you lose an object that is accompanied by an AirTag, the search process has two phases. Once the Find My application is open, choose what you can’t find and press Search.

If you do it from a iPhone 11 or higher, the screen will show you the exact direction where you should go and the approximate distance from the object. It is surprisingly accurate. Apple achieves it through the chip U1 that is supported by ultra wide band technology (ultra wide band or UWB) that allows to specify the direction – and not only the distance – of an object.

It also relies on the accelerometer and even on the smartphone camera to get the process of locating the AirTag that you can’t find.

In case that what was lost is not at the minimum distance necessary for a direct connection, then we can activate the lost mode. Let’s not forget: AirTags do not have a GPS antennaInstead, they are located once they connect via Bluetooth with an Apple device.

With lost mode active, just one AirTag connect to an Apple device, it will send fully encrypted its approximate location to the owner of the accessory. No third party, not even Apple, is going to know where you are. In addition, the position will be shown only from the app Look for (Find My).

At that point, the owner will be alarmed that the device has been found and where. In addition, any device, be it iPhone or Android, can approach a AirTag and through NFC see basic information of its owner and thus contact him.

Here we have the biggest advantage of the AirTag over any other similar accessory. The vast number of Apple devices, more than a billion, that make up the Find My network.

In addition, if the AirTag has been separated from the device with which it has been paired for a while and detects a sudden movement, it begins to sound. This is useful when it has fallen somewhere inconspicuous but is accidentally kicked or moved by someone, as the alarm will make it easier to detect and find.

The latter has a second utility: preventing the use of AirTags to harass a person. They are tricks and ways that Apple has implemented to ensure everyone’s privacy.

Can an AirTag be used to harass a person?

Which brings us to the number one concern generated by the presentation of the AirTags. Its possible use to harass another person and know where they are at all times. It would be as simple as depositing an AirTag in someone’s backpack or purse and thus knowing its location at all times.

But it’s not that simple. Apple has repeatedly explained that AirTags are designed to track objects, not people.. So: if you have been separated from the device with which it is paired for more than a certain period of time not fully specified, it starts to sound if it detects movement.

That way, if you’re walking with a AirTag In your bag or backpack without realizing it, you will inevitably hear it and find out that it is there. In case you have an iPhone, information will appear advising you that there is one of these devices always accompanying you and It is not yours. In case you have an Android, you can zoom in and see information about its owner.

Manzana does not give much information on how long it will take before the AirTag starts making noise if it detects movement away from the device it is paired with. It does so so as not to encourage its misuse. Also, that time period may change in the future.

The company has also clarified that there are ways to disable security alerts if you have an object with a AirTag that they loaned you. This way you will not have the accessory emitting unnecessary annoying sounds.

Durable and with replaceable battery

Backpack or purse is one of the most useful objects to use an AirTag

The AirTag they have a certification IP67, that is to say, they resist dust, water and can be submerged up to a meter and a half without being damaged. Does the chrome scratch? Yes. Is it a problem? No. They are objects that are designed for just that, and I suspect that most of the times we use an AirTag it will be covered by the accessory itself.

One thing that I did not like is that the AirTag It does not have a hole to pass a small cable to it or use it as a keychain without the need to purchase an extra accessory.

For that Manzana sells keychains and straps. They are of high quality, but not necessarily cheap. Belkin offers alternatives at less than half the price (but not so pretty) and in a few weeks we will have endless options in Amazon Y AliExpress at minimum prices. In fact, it is already easy to find keyrings for AirTags for 2 euros.

The AirTag they have autonomy of approximately one year. The battery is replaceable. They use batteries CR2032, which are extremely inexpensive. On Amazon, for example, you can buy ten for 6 euros, 6 dollars or 199 Mexican pesos.

Apple AirTags: simple and useful

It is curious that one of Apple’s roundest products with a rather surprising and careful interface design, is one of the things that you would like to never have to use. Because of course, nobody likes to lose things.

But in case it happens, I can’t help but recommend the AirTag. They are not the cheapest product in their category, but they make up for it in their simplicity of setup, pairing, and the vast network of Apple devices that serve as a “mesh” to help you find whatever it is you missed.

The AirTag They are sold for $ 29 or 35 euros or in packs of four for $ 99 or 119 euros.

Related