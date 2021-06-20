Airspeeder, considered the first flying race car, makes its first flight

During the last years different prototypes of flying cars or eVTOLs have come to light. Some more developed than others, in the end everyone’s goal seems to be to fly and conquer urban areas. Airspeeder however it has a somewhat different objective: to do flying car racing. It already has the first vehicle for it, the Mk3.

In recent days the company behind the Airspeeder Mk3 has made the first flight official. EVTOL took flight over the deserts of southern Australia and demonstrated its flight capabilities. Of course, without a pilot inside.

The idea behind racing with Airspeeder is that they are remote. The trained pilots are in a remote simulator from where they control the entire eVTOL flight.

The aircraft is finished in carbon fiber and is capable of delivering a total of 320 kW at full power. Its acceleration is from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds and climbs to a height of up to 500 meters. Regarding its autonomy, it is something that has not been revealed, although it has a modular system that allows the battery to be changed easily.

Meanwhile, the company also says it is working on the next generation, the Airspeeder Mk4. This new eVTOL will in principle be able to transport humans inside as well. If all goes according to plan, the Airspeeder Mk4 will make the first flights next year and by the end of next year the first eVTOL races piloted with the pilot in eVTOL.

The first race this year

Grand Prix EXA Airspeeder will be held for the first time in its history at the end of this year if everything goes as estimated. The race will be the first of its kind, the world’s first eVTOL race. “EXA delivers on the promise of a future shown for the first time in science fiction,” said company founder Matt Pearson.

The idea is hold a series of events in different parts of the world, where pilots will remotely drive these eVTOLs. The track will be an airspace enabled and also recreated augmented reality so that the pilots can compete. Four teams with two drivers each will participate. As the founder of the company says, it really is something that we have only seen in science fiction.

