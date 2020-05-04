The useful life of a ticket -or receipt of purchase- is, on average, two minutes. That is the time that a study carried out by Airpop, in conjunction with two other firms, on the value of this piece of paper.

Airpop (Air Proof of Purchase) is a company that was born from the interest of brothers Ángel and Jesús Cisneros to migrate printed receipts to digital ones. This Mexican firm specializes in artificial intelligence and has been operating for 13 years in 51 countries. It is just beginning to have a presence in Mexican territory. In the words of CEO Jesús Cisneros, Airpop “arises from the need for private initiative and consumers to adopt eco-technologies”.

The digitization and adoption of new technologies has modified human behaviors and interactions of any kind; that includes commercial transactions. Airpop’s goal is to attack the use of paper in stores as well as offering personalized shopping experiences.

According to Green America, a nonprofit organization, the thermal paper industry, which is commonly used for tickets, consumes more than 3 million trees and 9 billion gallons of water annually in the US alone. In addition to generating an emission of carbon dioxide equivalent to 450,000 cars in circulation.

In that sense, Airpop is an environmentally friendly technology. In this regard, Cisneros commented that in 2018 alone, this company delivered 4.8 billion tickets digitally. Which translates into 17 tons of paper that were not consumed, according to figures released by the same customers. “If you look at it from an ecological point of view, there is a significant impact,” said the firm’s CEO.

Using e-receipts (digital receipts) not only represents a benefit for the environment, but also for users by offering personalized shopping experiences. The artificial intelligence that Airpop integrates allows “knowing users, interpreting their behavior, serving them better and improving the shopping experience.”

The first country where this technology was accepted was Spain. Airpop currently has a presence in thirteen countries, including Mexico. The companies that have adopted this technology – in Mexico and “some others where they have a presence” – are: McDonalds, Dish, DHL, Subway, Carrefour, among others. In addition, they are “working with the Memory and Tolerance Museum to migrate the use of physical tickets to digital ones”.

