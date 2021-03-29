AirPods Max: all the information and price

Available since last December 15, 2020, the AirPods Max with some high-end on-ear headphones developed by the Apple brand, which, among other interesting aspects, have active noise cancellation, adaptive equalizer and spatial audio.

Specifically, they feature oval-shaped earmuffs, with an inverted U-shaped woven mesh headband, and a series of woven mesh ear cushions. This design offers the possibility of better distributing the weight, thereby reducing the pressure on the head. In addition, it has adjustable arms to better adapt to the different sizes of the head.

In turn, each pad has memory foam, which has been acoustically designed to create an authentic surround sound. The ear cushions are able to magnetically adhere to the ear muffs, and they are interchangeable.